Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 13 May 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01433-2

Anita Thapar’s research team faced a barrage of calls and e-mails, some of them hostile, following the publication of their paper on attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. Here’s what she learnt.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/yAAV6kOA7CA/d41586-020-01433-2