Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Nature, Published online: 13 May 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01375-9

Extracellular vesicles released in response to cigarette smoke might trigger chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, but engineered versions could be a treatment.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/qXom3iWqHiw/d41586-020-01375-9