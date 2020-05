Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020

Nature, Published online: 13 May 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01336-2

Toll-like receptors can initiate an immune response when they detect signs of a viral or microbial threat. New insight into how such receptor activation drives defence programs should aid our efforts to understand autoimmune diseases.

