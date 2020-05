Articles

Nature, Published online: 13 May 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2226-8

The pulsation spectra of intermediate-mass stars (so-called δ Scuti stars) have been challenging to analyse, but new observations of 60 such stars reveal remarkably regular sequences of high-frequency pulsation modes.

