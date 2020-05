Articles

Nature, Published online: 13 May 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2243-7

A squeezed collective state of 1011 rubidium atoms is generated by quantum non-demolition measurements, and the accuracy of the estimation of their collective spin is improved using past quantum state retrodiction.

