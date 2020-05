Articles

Nature, Published online: 13 May 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2280-2

The structure of human diacylglycerol O-acyltransferase 1, a membrane protein that synthesizes triacylglycerides, is solved with cryo-electron microscopy, providing insight into its function and mechanism of enzymatic activity.

