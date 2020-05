Articles

Nature, Published online: 13 May 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01169-z

Patterns in the vibrations of stars produce a sort of natural music that offers clues to the stars’ internal structure. Astronomers have identified such patterns for some δ Scuti stars, a group for which this music had been elusive.

