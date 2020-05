Articles

Nature, Published online: 14 May 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01460-z

Despite more than 27,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in France, only 4.4% of the population has been infected, way too low to slow the outbreak — and it’s a similar story in Spain. Plus, the first two dogs reported to be infected probably caught it from their owners and the inner pulsations of stars.

