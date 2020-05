Articles

Nature, Published online: 13 May 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2302-0

In an ethnically diverse group of Peruvian individuals, the population-specific, missense variant in FBN1 (E1297G) is associated with lower height and shows evidence of positive selection within the Peruvian population.

