Articles

Category: Nature Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 00:00 Hits: 5

Nature, Published online: 11 May 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2259-z

Direct dates for human remains found in association with Initial Upper Palaeolithic artefacts at Bacho Kiro Cave (Bulgaria) demonstrate the presence of Homo sapiens in the mid-latitudes of Europe before 45 thousand years ago.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/mtF3QtNG9Nw/s41586-020-2259-z