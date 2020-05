Articles

Nature, Published online: 06 May 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2254-4

Wall-free liquid channels surrounded by an immiscible magnetic liquid can be used to create liquid circuitry or to transport human blood without damaging the blood cells by moving permanent magnets.

