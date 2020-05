Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 06 May 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01384-8

A black hole merely 1,011 light years from our solar system is the closest ever discovered. Plus, how to boost good COVID-19 science on social media and the full-genome lion family tree.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/P499sw1whPo/d41586-020-01384-8