Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 06 May 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01250-7

An elusive type of atom known as pionic helium has been directly excited by laser light for the first time. The work establishes a promising experimental platform for probing fundamental physics.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/kJV9GjK3qb8/d41586-020-01250-7