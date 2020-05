Articles

Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020

Nature, Published online: 06 May 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01281-0

An analysis of faecal samples reveals that obese people who take cholesterol-lowering statin drugs have a ‘healthier’ community of gut microorganisms than would be expected. What are the implications of this surprising finding?

