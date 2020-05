Articles

Nature, Published online: 06 May 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2269-x

A cross-sectional analysis of participants in the MetaCardis Body Mass Index Spectrum cohort finds that the higher prevalence of gut microbiota dysbiosis in individuals with obesity is not observed in those who take statin drugs.

