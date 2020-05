Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 06 May 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2253-5

Dimethyl sulfate mutational profiling with sequencing, combined with the newly developed DREEM algorithm, reveals that heterogeneity of RNA structure in HIV-1 regulates the use of splice sites and expression of viral genes.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/gM_5OAopal0/s41586-020-2253-5