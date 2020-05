Articles

Nature, Published online: 06 May 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2233-9

Over the past 18,000 years, the residence time and amount of soil carbon stored in the Ganges–Brahmaputra basin have been controlled by the intensity of Indian Summer Monsoon rainfall, with greater carbon destabilization during wetter, warmer conditions.

