Articles

Category: Nature Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 08 May 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01402-9

The kit has been granted approval under ‘emergency use’ provisions, and should help to ease testing backlogs in the country.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/cZZnLntTLWk/d41586-020-01402-9