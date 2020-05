Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020

Nature, Published online: 06 May 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01251-6

Highly charged ions could form the basis of the next generation of ultra-precise clocks, using electronic transitions in the ions as the ‘pendulum’. An ingenious method for characterizing such transitions has been reported.

