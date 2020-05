Articles

Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020

Nature, Published online: 06 May 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2262-4

An analysis of the immunoglobulin repertoire of B cells in Peyer’s patch germinal centres in mice provides evidence for the selection of B cell receptor clonotypes by gut antigens and antigen-driven affinity maturation.

