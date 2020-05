Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 06 May 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2255-3

SQUID-on-tip tomographic imaging of Landau levels in magic-angle graphene provides nanoscale maps of local twist-angle disorder and shows that its properties are fundamentally different from common types of disorder.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/AuKa-HundVc/s41586-020-2255-3