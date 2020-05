Articles

Nature, Published online: 06 May 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2260-6

Small-angle twisted bilayer–bilayer graphene is tunable by the twist angle and electric and magnetic fields, and can be used to gain further insights into correlated states in two-dimensional superlattices.

