Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Nature, Published online: 29 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2219-7

An epitaxial growth strategy that improves the stability of two-dimensional halide perovskites by inhibiting ion diffusion in their heterostructures using rigid π-conjugated ligands is demonstrated, and shows near-atomically sharp interfaces.

