Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 29 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2235-7

Neuronal activities in the central amygdala and paraventricular nucleus are transmitted via the splenic nerve to increase plasma cell formation after immunization, and this process can be behaviourally enhanced in mice.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/lfeqX57-u48/s41586-020-2235-7