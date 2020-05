Articles

Nature, Published online: 29 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2247-3

Breakdown of the blood–brain barrier in individuals carrying the ε4 allele of the APOE gene, but not the ε3 allele, increases with and predicts cognitive impairment and is independent of amyloid β or tau pathology.

