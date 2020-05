Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 29 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2231-y

Characterization of 22-nucleotide short interfering RNAs in plants finds that they accumulate in response to environmental stress, causing translational repression, inhibition of plant growth and enhanced stress responses.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/e0rxeJ6JTKs/s41586-020-2231-y