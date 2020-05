Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 29 April 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01295-8

Despite conflicting studies, results from largest trial yet show the antiviral speeds up recovery, putting it on track to become a standard of care in the United States.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/EPwlaHYt23s/d41586-020-01295-8