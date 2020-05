Articles

Nature, Published online: 29 April 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01167-1

The addition of a methyl group to a drug molecule can greatly alter the drug’s pharmacological properties. A catalyst has been developed that enables this ‘magic methyl effect’ to be rapidly explored for drug discovery.

