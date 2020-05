Articles

Nature, Published online: 29 April 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01168-0

Elucidating how the brain controls peripheral organs in the fight against infection is crucial for our understanding of brain–body interactions. A study in mice reveals one such pathway worthy of further investigation.

