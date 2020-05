Articles

Nature, Published online: 29 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2234-8

Adalatherium hui, a newly discovered gondwanatherian mammal from Madagascar dated to near the end of the Cretaceous period, shows features consistent with a long evolutionary trajectory of isolation in an insular environment.

