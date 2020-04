Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020

Nature, Published online: 29 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2250-8

The X-ray crystal structure of the potassium channel TASK-1 reveals the presence of an X-gate, which traps small-molecule inhibitors in the intramembrane vestibule and explains their low washout rates from the channel.

