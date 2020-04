Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Nature, Published online: 29 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2244-6

The three-dimensional structure of pericentromeres in budding yeast is defined by convergent genes, which mark pericentromere borders and trap cohesin complexes loaded at centromeres, generating an architecture that allows correct chromosome segregation.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/5z5pkrPfgOQ/s41586-020-2244-6