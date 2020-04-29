The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

CRISPR screen in regulatory T cells reveals modulators of Foxp3

Category: Nature Hits: 3

Nature, Published online: 29 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2246-4

A CRISPR-based screening platform was used to identify previously uncharacterized genes that regulate the regulatory T cell-specific master transcription factor Foxp3, indicating that this screening method may be broadly applicable for the discovery of other genes involved in autoimmunity and immune responses to cancer.

