CRISPR screen in regulatory T cells reveals modulators of Foxp3

Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020

Nature, Published online: 29 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2246-4

A CRISPR-based screening platform was used to identify previously uncharacterized genes that regulate the regulatory T cell-specific master transcription factor Foxp3, indicating that this screening method may be broadly applicable for the discovery of other genes involved in autoimmunity and immune responses to cancer.

