Nature, Published online: 27 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2230-z

Aluminium- and gallium-doped iron compounds show a large anomalous Nernst effect owing to a topological electronic structure, and their films are potentially suitable for designing low-cost, flexible microelectronic thermoelectric generators.

