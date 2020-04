Articles

Nature, Published online: 22 April 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01103-3

Pancreatic cancer does not respond to certain anticancer treatments that boost immune responses. A mechanism active in tumour cells that contributes to this evasion of immune targeting has been uncovered.

