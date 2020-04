Articles

Nature, Published online: 22 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2210-3

The detection of microorganism-associated ligands by plant cells activates a signalling cascade in which the kinase BIK1 is monoubiquinated, released from the FLS2–BAK1 complex, and internalized by endocytosis.

