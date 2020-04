Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 22 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2220-1

Antibodies against Plasmodium falciparum glutamic-acid-rich protein (PfGARP), an antigen expressed on the surface of infected red blood cells, kill P. falciparum parasites by inducing programmed cell death and reduce the risk of severe malaria.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/Cs5XBwvASQ8/s41586-020-2220-1