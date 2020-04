Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 22 April 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01037-w

The da Vinci robotic system has become the ubiquitous method for prostate removal, but its cost and long-term outcomes for patients are raising questions.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/4aLygQSu1w0/d41586-020-01037-w