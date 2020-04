Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Nature, Published online: 22 April 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01091-4

Early 2018 saw unusually heavy rainfall in Hawaii. Modelling now suggests that groundwater pressure increased owing to rainfall: this might have triggered changes in the eruption of the island’s Kīlauea volcano.

