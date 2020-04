Articles

Category: Nature Published on Friday, 24 April 2020

Nature, Published online: 24 April 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01165-3

With politicians touting the potential benefits of malaria drugs to fight COVID-19, some people are turning away from clinical trials of other therapies.

