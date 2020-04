Articles

Category: Nature Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Nature, Published online: 24 April 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01258-z

The long road to full recovery after being hit hard with COVID-19. Plus: why physicians are becoming more hesitant to use ventilators to treat the illness.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/bQsC84a_mIM/d41586-020-01258-z