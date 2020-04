Articles

Category: Nature Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 23 April 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01243-6

From Galileo to Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring, catch up on some of the science classics you’ve always intended to read (or pretended to have read). Plus, the first COVID-19 death in the US might have occurred 3 weeks earlier than thought and why one climate scientist says there is no silver lining to coronavirus.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/oe6W5-FToIw/d41586-020-01243-6