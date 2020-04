Articles

Nature, Published online: 22 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2197-9

The polarization direction of a ferroelectric-like state can be used to control the conversion of spin currents into charge currents at the surface of strontium titanate, a non-magnetic oxide.

