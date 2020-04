Articles

Nature, Published online: 22 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2172-5

Immediately before and during the eruption of Kīlauea Volcano in May 2018, anomalously high rainfall increased the pore pressure in the subsurface to its highest level in 50 years, causing weakening and mechanical failure of the edifice.

