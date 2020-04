Articles

Nature, Published online: 20 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2211-2

Room-temperature electrical switching of a topological antiferromagnetic state in polycrystalline Mn3Sn thin films is demonstrated using the same protocol as that used for conventional ferromagnetic metals.

