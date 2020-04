Articles

Nature, Published online: 15 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2200-5

In mouse models of central nervous system injury, Htt is shown to be a key component of the regulatory program associated with reversion of the neuronal transcriptome to a less-mature state.

