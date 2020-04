Articles

Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020

Nature, Published online: 15 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2198-8

Great progress toward the education-related SDG targets has been made; however, global estimates of within-country distributions of education reveal gender disparities and high levels of total inequality in many parts of the world.

