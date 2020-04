Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020

Nature, Published online: 15 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2199-7

Experiments in mice show that a population of neurons in the vagal ganglia respond to the presence of glucose in the gut and connect to neurons in the brainstem, revealing the circuit that underlies the neural basis for the behavioural preference for sugar.

