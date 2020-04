Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 15 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2171-6

A scalable silicon quantum processor unit cell made of two qubits confined to quantum dots operates at about 1.5 K, achieving 98.6% single-qubit gate fidelities and a 2 μs coherence time.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/WGzf21B3sgk/s41586-020-2171-6