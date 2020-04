Articles

Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020

Nature, Published online: 15 April 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2176-1

An infinite number of alternative diversification scenarios—which may have markedly different, but equally plausible, dynamics—can underpin a given time-calibrated phylogeny of extant species, suggesting many previous studies have over-interpreted phylogenetic evidence.

